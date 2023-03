Established in 1988, this venerable arts hub in a warehouse is one of the more prestigious places to exhibit in the city. Shows include both Greek and international artists and cover all types of media. There's also a good art-book shop.

Return here in the evening for the cool attached bar-restaurant 48 Urban Garden, which – as the name suggests – has a partial garden setting, plus DJs and a kitchen serving street food operating out of an Airstream trailer.