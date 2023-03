This hodgepodge of a museum is set on a rambling 32-hectare estate, once the home of Ion Vorres. Vorres migrated to Canada as a young man, but built his home here in 1963 and began collecting contemporary art, furniture, artefacts, textiles and historical objects from around Greece to preserve the national heritage. Like many personal collections, it's a bit erratic, but a pleasant place to spend an hour or two.

Take bus 125 or 308 to Koropi-Peania from Athens' Nomismatikopio metro station.