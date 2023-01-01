The evocative, overgrown and secluded ruins of the ancient port of Ramnous, about 10km northeast of Marathon, stand on a picturesque plateau overlooking the sea. Among the ruins are the remains of the Doric Temple of Nemesis (435 BC). Another section of the site leads 1km down a track to a clifftop with the relatively well-preserved town fortress and the remains of the city, a temple, a gymnasium and a theatre. There is no public transport to the site.

Nemesis was the goddess of divine retribution and mother of Helen of Troy. There are also ruins of a smaller 6th-century temple dedicated to Themis, goddess of justice.