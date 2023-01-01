Archaeological Museum of Eretria

Evia

This captivating museum displays the archaeological riches unearthed in Eretria since the 19th century, with information detailed in Greek and French. The signature pieces are the 4th-century-BC terracotta depiction of the mythical Medusa, whose tresses were turned into live serpents by the goddess Athena as revenge for Medusa's dalliance with Poseidon, and the 10th-century-BC clay Centaur of Lefkandi, found broken in two.

Once you're done browsing the exhibits here, grab a map to explore the scattered nearby sights of Ancient Eretria.

