With its roots in the 1830s, the innovative, award-winning family-owned Avantis estate, 5km southeast of Halkida, creates outstanding reds, whites and rosés from local and international grapes. It also makes a crisp Assyrtiko at its Santorini cellar door. Pop in for a tour and tasting (in Greek or English) – perhaps the nine-wine tasting 'Experience' with mezedhes (€35)!