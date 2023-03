In Paleopoli, 7km south of Batsi on the coast road, this modest roadside museum displays objects from Andros' ancient capital, which existed on this site from the 7th century BC right up until the 6th century AD. The most charming artefact is a clay doll with moveable arms. Otherwise it's mainly just pottery fragments and bits of statues; all of the best stuff is in the main museum in Hora. Look for the Roman sarcophagus outside.