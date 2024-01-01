The large bronze 1950s statue of a sailor stands in the square at the tip of the promontory, celebrating Andros’ seagoing traditions.
Afanis Naftis
Andros
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.25 MILES
23.82 MILES
Tinos’ religious focus is this large church and its icon of Our Lady of Tinos. It was uncovered in 1823 in the ruins of a chapel beneath the current…
27.17 MILES
Known locally as St Nicholas of the Rich, referencing the shipowners from the surrounding Vaporia neighbourhood, this beautiful Orthodox church (built in…
26.88 MILES
Proudly capping the medieval hilltop settlement of Ano Syros, this pretty cathedral is the mother church of the Cyclades' significant Roman Catholic…
27.48 MILES
After being badly bombed during WWII, it's a wonder anything survived in this stately 1820s Orthodox church – which made the discovery, in 1983, of a…
Sanctuary of Poseidon & Amphitrite
23.25 MILES
27.29 MILES
This great square is perhaps the finest urban space in the Cyclades. Once situated immediately upon the seashore, today it sits well inland and is…
Nearby Andros attractions
0.05 MILES
The picturesque ruins of this fortress, built by Venice's doge (duke) Enrico Dandolo in the early 13th century, stand on an island linked to the tip of…
0.24 MILES
Split across two buildings, MOCA has earned a reputation in the international art world for its outstanding summer exhibitions of world-famous artists,…
3. Andros Archaeological Museum
0.25 MILES
The unquestioned highlight of this excellent little museum is an exquisite 2nd-century BC marble copy of the bronze Hermes of Andros by Praxiteles, the…
4. Archaeological Museum of Palaiopolis
6.09 MILES
In Paleopoli, 7km south of Batsi on the coast road, this modest roadside museum displays objects from Andros' ancient capital, which existed on this site…
14.83 MILES
On the slopes above Pyrgos, this outstanding, modern, well-curated complex creatively explains the quarrying and sculpting techniques that have been used…
6. Museum House of Yannoulis Chalepas
14.84 MILES
This absorbing museum lets you see the troubled sculptor’s rooms and workshop as they once were. The ticket includes admission to the neighbouring Museum…
21.34 MILES
Displays works by the renowned contemporary artist.
8. Sanctuary of Poseidon & Amphitrite
23.25 MILES
From the 4th century BC to the 3rd century AD, the area adjacent to the beach at Kionia (3km northwest of central Hora) was a major religious sanctuary…