Towards the east end of the seafront promenade, Karystos' striking 14th-century, hexagonal Venetian castle is a remnant of the town's former fortifications.
Bourtzi
Evia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.91 MILES
The enigmatic 8m-long Kea Lion, chiselled from schist sometime between the 9th and 6th century BC, lies along the ridge beyond the last of Ioulida’s…
Marathon Archaeological Museum
26.96 MILES
South of Marathon town, this excellent museum displays local discoveries from various periods, including Neolithic pottery from the Cave of Pan and finds…
23.97 MILES
This partially restored temple to the goddess of the hunt dates from approximately 420 BC, with some earlier remains. Most remarkable is an ancient stone…
25.64 MILES
The evocative, overgrown and secluded ruins of the ancient port of Ramnous, about 10km northeast of Marathon, stand on a picturesque plateau overlooking…
1.04 MILES
Spread across a 9-acre estate 2km north of Karystos, the Montofoli vineyard is famous for its prize-winning sweet dessert wines produced by owners Danae…
26.04 MILES
The most intriguing artefacts displayed at this well-presented museum were ancient even before Kea's four archaic city-states were formed. The 13…
2.25 MILES
A 3km, one-hour walk signposted from upper Myli (4km north of Karystos) leads northeast to an abandoned Roman quarry (Kylindroi, meaning 'cylinder'),…
Archaeological Museum of Karystos
0.03 MILES
Karystos' small, insightful museum, opposite the Bourtzi, highlights the region's long history and ancient power. Displays, with multilingual booklets,…
Nearby Evia attractions
1.6 MILES
The ruins of this 11th-century Byzantine fortress – later occupied by the Franks, Venetians and Ottomans – lie a 1km walk uphill from riverside Myli, 4km…
10.14 MILES
Framed by rugged headlands and clear water, this remote silver-sand cove, 35km northeast of Karystos, is reached via a one-hour, 4km hike from tiny Thymi…
23.99 MILES
From Otzias, a spectacular coastal road runs for 6.5km to this clifftop, 18th-century monastery, offering extraordinary views to the surrounding islands…
8. Marathon Battlefield & Tomb
25.23 MILES
This 10m-high tumulus, or burial mound, sits 4km south of the town of Marathon, just east of the Athens–Marathon road. Traditionally in Ancient Greece,…