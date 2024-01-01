This modest museum displays fragments of mainly Hellenic and Roman sculpture excavated from the kastro. Panels in Greek and English retell the legend of Perseus, the mythic hero who washed ashore on Serifos as a baby. The building's not well signed; look for it near the upper bus stop.
Archaeological Collection of Serifos
Serifos
