This mildly interesting museum details Milos’ mining history, starting with the quarrying of obsidian on the island in 7000 BC. It’s located on the waterfront, about 650m east of the centre.

Ask here about the Miloterranean Geo Experience (www.miloterranean.gr), a series of seven maps that outline great half-day ‘geo walks’ through Milos. The maps highlight the island’s geology and volcanic origin, mining history and natural environment (€3 each).