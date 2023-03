Perched on an islet connected to the shore by a tiny footbridge, this handsome whitewashed monastery is considered to be the protector of Sifnos. Built in 1650, it's dedicated to the Life-giving Spring, a representation of the Mother of Christ in the Orthodox tradition. Inside the darkened church there's a carved wooden iconostasis and an interesting boat-shaped metal candelabra.

Beautiful, azure Chrysopigi Beach is home to two excellent tavernas.