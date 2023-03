Greece’s only Christian catacombs, on the slopes below Trypiti, date from the 1st century and were the burial site for some of the earliest believers. Over 2000 people were interred within the 183m network of tunnels, which range from 1m to 5m in width and 1.6m to 2.5m in height. Entry is via a 15-minute guided tour to lit alcoves within two main chambers, explaining the workings of the ancient cemetery.