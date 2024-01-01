Peruse traditional costumes, woven goods and household artefacts in a series of traditionally furnished rooms, right by the main church courtyard.
Milos Folk & History Museum
Milos
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.05 MILES
From Plateia Pounta, a zigzag path leads up to the large Church of the Virgin, Panagia, which sits perched on the side of a hill above the town and acts…
26.88 MILES
This lovely cove, lapped at by clear, cerulean waters, is a favourite with sunbathers who like to bare all. It's reached via a 20-minute scramble along a…
24.12 MILES
From the seaward end of town, a steep but sturdy path leads down the cliff to this tiny blue-domed church, set on its own little promontory surrounded by…
2.04 MILES
Sarakiniko's meringue-like rock formations and caves attract scores of budding photographers, even in winter. The sandy beach is tiny but there's a deep…
7.1 MILES
One of the island's most beautiful beaches, the long arch of Paleohori is backed by banded cliffs and has tavernas, beach bars, water sports and patches…
27.71 MILES
Just over the headland that rises from the ferry quay, this gorgeous tamarisk-fringed beach has a long swoop of coarse golden sand and a rustic taverna.
0.39 MILES
Clinging to a lonely patch of hillside just below Trypiti, this large Roman-era theatre entertained the citizens of Ancient Melos from the 1st to the 4th…
2.16 MILES
This mildly interesting museum details Milos’ mining history, starting with the quarrying of obsidian on the island in 7000 BC. It’s located on the…
Nearby Milos attractions
1. Archaeological Museum of Melos
0.11 MILES
This handsome neoclassical building contains some riveting exhibits, including a plaster cast of local lass, the Venus de Milo, who now resides in the…
0.17 MILES
Signs mark the path climbing to Plaka's hilltop fortress, built by the Venetians on the ancient acropolis. Little of the structure remains, but the views…
3. Ancient Theatre & Catacombs
0.39 MILES
Clinging to a lonely patch of hillside just below Trypiti, this large Roman-era theatre entertained the citizens of Ancient Melos from the 1st to the 4th…
0.44 MILES
Greece’s only Christian catacombs, on the slopes below Trypiti, date from the 1st century and were the burial site for some of the earliest believers…
0.53 MILES
Tiny, photogenic Klima clings to the beachfront cliff face below Trypiti. It offers the best example of Milos’ syrmata (traditional fishers' huts), where…
0.87 MILES
Sitting at the end of a valley beyond Plaka in the north of the island, this pebble-strewn sandy beach is exceptionally pretty. The water is a vivid…
1.04 MILES
The road is sealed all the way to Firopotamos, a picturesque little cove embraced by craggy limestone cliffs and lined with syrmata (boat-house dwellings)…
1.52 MILES
Village cats form the welcoming committee at this tiny fishing harbour, with brightly coloured boat sheds, cute wee cottages and a sweet little…