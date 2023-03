This handsome neoclassical building contains some riveting exhibits, including a plaster cast of local lass, the Venus de Milo, who now resides in the Louvre (much to the consternation of her fellow islanders). The enigmatic clay goddess and perky little herd of tiny bull figurines in the adjoining rooms were already ancient when the famous statue was carved. Recovered from a shrine in Phylakopi, they date from between 1400 and 1100 BC.