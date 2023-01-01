Tiny, photogenic Klima clings to the beachfront cliff face below Trypiti. It offers the best example of Milos’ syrmata (traditional fishers' huts), where the downstairs, with brightly painted doors, are used for rough-weather boat storage, and the upstairs are used for family life. The homes, most still in use today, are incorporated into the rocks. A unique experience is to rent syrmata for your stay; a few of these are available via home-sharing services. You’ll need your own wheels.