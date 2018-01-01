Street Stories of Chania Morning Tour with Samples of Raki and Mezedes

With a history expanding from the Neolithic period, when the first settlement of the city was founded just steps from the Venetian harbour, Chania has seen Romans, Byzantine officials, Arabs, Venetians, Ottomans, and Germans pass through her city streets. Due to its strategic geographical position, Crete has always had to struggle for independence, but this ever-changing history makes for a fascinating story! Discover what makes Crete’s cultural capital so magical on this relaxed full-day walking tour of Chania. You’ll take in the sites from the Old Town to the lesser known Ottoman and Jewish quarters, and into the chic historic neighbourhood of Halepa. Get ready to experience Chania with all your senses! We’ll start your Chania tour at the Dimotiki Agora (Municipal Market), which marks the border between the old and new town. Built between 1908 and 1913 (the year that Crete was united with Greece), the Agora hosts more than 70 shops selling mostly regional products. You’ll get to explore the market and sample local delicacies while learning about the deliciously healthy Cretan diet. With your taste buds satisfied, we will walk to the old town district. Wander through narrow laneways, hidden backstreets, and open doors to secret gardens, and Venetian and Ottoman monuments. Listen to stories of empires, sailors, traders, lovers, heroes, and artists. Learn how this city has been a crossroads between the East and West for centuries. Next on your Chania tour, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see local artisans crafting their products. Listen to their stories — and maybe even try your own skills! From there, our Crete tour will take us on a stroll through the Jewish and Ottoman neighbourhoods, where you’ll learn how life has changed over the years in this city of multicultural residents. Finally, we’ll walk along the waterfront of one of Chania’s historical neighbourhoods and sit down to an inviting table with Cretan mezedes (local dishes). Your Crete tour will end either here or we could take you back to the starting point. With so many suggestions and tips from your local guide, you’ll likely have a myriad of things you’ll want to do next!