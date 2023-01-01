Church of Agios Nikolaos

One of Hania’s most intriguing buildings is this Venetian-era church with both a bell tower and a double-balconied minaret – the latter replaced a second bell tower during its stint as a mosque under Turkish rule. Inside, the massive bronze chandeliers dangling from a barrel-vaulted coffered ceiling will likely draw your attention.

The church was originally part of a Dominican monastery founded in 1320. The only section left from this era is the cross-vaulted arcade on the north side (off Vourdouba).