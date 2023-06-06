Hania

The naval museum - Hania, Crete

Hania (also spelled Chania) is Crete’s most evocative city, with its pretty Venetian quarter criss-crossed by narrow lanes and culminating at a magnificent harbour. Remnants of Venetian and Turkish architecture abound, with old townhouses now transformed into atmospheric restaurants and boutique hotels.

  • Chania, Greece - April 15, 2017: Exposition of Archaeological Museum of Chania, Greece. 651422344 exhibition,greek,art,past,aegean,exhibits,heritage,history,people,building,crete,interior,mediterranean,greece,museum,culture,archaeology,archaeological museum,exposition,chania

    Hania Archaeological Museum

    Hania

    The setting alone in the beautifully restored 16th-century Venetian Church of San Francisco is reason to visit this fine collection of artefacts from…

  • Chania, crete greece - 05 12 2022: Venetian harbour of the pittoresk cretan town with colorful old houses; Shutterstock ID 2227253445; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 2227253445

    Venetian Harbour

    Hania

    There are few places where Hania's historic charm and grandeur are more palpable than in the old Venetian Harbour. It's lined by pastel-coloured buildings…

  • 23 May 2016: Exterior of the historic mosque in the old port of Chania. 1053739037 aegean, architecture, bay, beautiful, beauty, blue, building, chania, city, cityscape, coast, coastline, crete, europe, european, greece, greek, hania, harbor, harbour, holiday, house, island, landmark, landscape, mediterranean, mosque, nature, old, people, pier, port, quay, scene, scenery, sea, sky, stone, summer, sun, sunny, tourism, tourist, town, travel, venetian, view, water, xania

    Mosque of Kioutsouk Hasan

    Hania

    One of the prettiest and most dominant vestiges of the Turkish era is this dusky-pink multidomed former mosque on the eastern side of the Venetian Harbour…

  • Byzantine & Post-Byzantine Collection

    Byzantine & Post-Byzantine Collection

    Hania

    In the impressively restored Venetian Church of San Salvatore, this small but fascinating collection of artefacts, icons, jewellery and coins spans the…

  • Historical Museum & Archives

    Historical Museum & Archives

    Hania

    The Historical Museum & Archives of Hania, about a 1.5km walk southeast of the old harbour, traces Crete’s war-torn history with a series of exhibits…

  • Church of Agios Nikolaos

    Church of Agios Nikolaos

    Hania

    One of Hania’s most intriguing buildings is this Venetian-era church with both a bell tower and a double-balconied minaret – the latter replaced a second…

  • Maritime Museum of Crete

    Maritime Museum of Crete

    Hania

    Part of the hulking Venetian-built Firkas Fortress at the western port entrance, this museum celebrates Crete’s nautical tradition with model ships, naval…

  • Ancient Kydonia

    Ancient Kydonia

    Hania

    The discovery of clay tablets with Linear B script during ongoing excavations on Kastelli Hill to the east of the Venetian Harbour has led archaeologists…

