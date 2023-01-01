The Historical Museum & Archives of Hania, about a 1.5km walk southeast of the old harbour, traces Crete’s war-torn history with a series of exhibits focusing on the struggle against the Turks. There is a section on WWII displaying an execution pole used by the German army and a katsouna (wooden crook) local Cretans used to kill German paratroopers. There are also belongings of national hero Eleftherios Venizelos (1864–1936), the Cretan leader and Greek prime minister, plus a folklore collection.

There's an English brochure and some English signs throughout.