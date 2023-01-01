Manousakis Winery

A family-run business for over 25 years, this pretty winery in the village of Vatolakkos – 16km southwest of the centre of Hania – is well worth a visit. Taste the Nostos wines (the rosé is made blending the Romeiko grape, which is indigenous to Hania), take a free 15-minute tour of the winery production, or simply settle in for lunch or dinner with a bottle on the tree-shaded terrace set among olive groves and citrus trees.

A bus from Hania stops at the main square in Vatolakkos, an eight-minute walk from the winery.