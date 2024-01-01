Museum of National Resistance

Close to the village centre, this small museum chronicles Crete’s resistance movement from 1941 to 1945. There's limited information in English. The millstone on display was used by Turkish occupiers in 1821 to crush resistance fighter Chrysi Tripiti to death in the local olive press.
