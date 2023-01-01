Akrotiri Peninsula’s major cultural site, the impressive and beautiful 17th-century Moni Agias Triadas, is an active monastery with a rich library and is well worth a visit for its altarpiece, Venetian-influenced domed facade and Cretan School icon paintings. It was founded by Venetian monks Jeremiah and Laurentio Giancarolo, who were converts to the Orthodox faith. In the store you can do tastings of the monastery’s fine wine, oil and raki before picking up a few bottles to take home.

The store also has a small folk museum displaying traditional tools and machinery used in the production of raki, olive oil, honey, butter and more.