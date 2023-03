On the eastern side of Akrotiri Peninsula the pleasant beach of Marathi is a lovely spot beyond the NATO base with two sandy coves and turquoise waters on either side of a small pier. The ruins of Ancient Minoa are next to the car park. Marathi gets crowded with local families at weekends and has a couple of tavernas.

Further south along this coastline you’ll find another nice swimming and snorkelling spot at the small white-stone cove of Loutraki.