In the town of Gavalohori, the Folklore Museum is located in a renovated building that was constructed during Venetian rule and then extended by the Turks. The exhibits are well labelled in English and include examples of pottery, weaving, woodcarving, stonecutting and other Cretan crafts, including the fine kapaneli (intricately worked silk lace). Upstairs there's a historical section documenting Cretan struggles for independence. At the time of research there were plans to extend the museum into the neighbouring building.