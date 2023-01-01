The 16th-century Moni Gouvernetou, 4km north of Moni Agias Triadas, may date as far back as the 11th century, from a time when an inland sanctuary was an attractive refuge from coastal pirates. The building itself is rather plain, but the church inside has an ornate sculptured Venetian facade. The grounds are usually open from 9am to 9pm and from here you can walk down the rocky path (2km, 30 minutes) to the coast, to the ruins of Moni Ioannou Erimiti.

About 1km down the hill towards Moni Ioannou Erimiti are a viewpoint and caves where the monks of the area were known to live. Continue down to the coast for the monastery. Swimming in the cove at the bottom is not permitted.

The monastery was attacked and burnt down during the War of Independence, but the monks were warned and managed to save the treasures (though not themselves) and shipped them off to Mt Athos in northern Greece. The monastery is now run by a handful of monks from the Holy Mountain.