From Moni Gouvernetou it’s around a 2km (30-minute) walk (uphill on the way back) down to the coast to the ruins of Moni Ioannou Erimiti. In disuse for many centuries, the monastery is dedicated to St John the Hermit, who lived in the cave behind the ruins, at the bottom of a rock staircase. When St John died in the cave, his 98 disciples are said to have died with him.

Near the entrance to the cave there’s a small pond believed to be holy.