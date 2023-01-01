There are few places where Hania's historic charm and grandeur are more palpable than in the old Venetian Harbour. It's lined by pastel-coloured buildings that punctuate a maze of narrow lanes lined with shops and tavernas. The eastern side is dominated by the domed Mosque of Kioutsouk Hasan, now an exhibition hall, while a few steps further east the impressively restored Grand Arsenal houses the Centre of Mediterranean Architecture.

At sunset, join locals and tourists on a stroll out to the lighthouse that stands sentinel over the harbour entrance.