Byzantine & Post-Byzantine Collection

Hania

In the impressively restored Venetian Church of San Salvatore, this small but fascinating collection of artefacts, icons, jewellery and coins spans the period from AD 62 to 1913. Highlights include a segment of a mosaic floor from an early-Christian basilica, an icon of St George slaying the dragon, and a panel recently attributed to El Greco.

The building has a mixed bag of interesting architectural features from its various occupiers. A combined ticket (€6) also gives you entry to the archaeological museums of Hania and Kissamos.

