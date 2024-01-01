The lighthouse at the mouth of the Venetian Harbour is one of Hania's landmarks, sparkling at sunset and then illuminated after dark. The stone tower rises 21m above a stone base and was built in the 16th century by the Venetians, although it underwent various changes over the years. It's a lovely walk out here with photogenic views of the waterfront.
