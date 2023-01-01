Cretan Brewery

Established in 2007, Charma was the first beer to be produced in Hania and you can sample the excellent brews at the slick operation here, set up by a local. There's a covered terrace where you can enjoy the range of beers, from a blond lager to an excellent pale ale, along with seasonal brews, or opt for a tasting flight of five beers (€5). There's good beer-soaking pub grub on the menu and you can join a guided tour of the brewery; book ahead.

It's located in Zounaki village, around 25km west of the centre of Hania. The attached shop is the only place in Crete where you can buy the beer to take away.