Idyllic Voulgaro is located 9km southeast of Kissamos (Kastelli) on the inland road towards Elafonisi. Its name (by allusion, ‘Bulgarian village’) is said to descend from the identity of settlers brought to the place when Byzantine emperor Nikiforos Fokas recaptured Crete from Arab rule in the AD 961 expedition to Crete.
Voulgaro
Hania Province
