Elos, near the south of the Innahorion region, is the area’s largest town and the centre of the chestnut trade – hence the annual chestnut festival, usually held on the third Sunday of October. The plane, eucalyptus and chestnut trees around the main square make Elos a cool and relaxing place to stop. Behind the taverna on the main square stand the remains of an aqueduct that used to power the old mill.