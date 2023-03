Three kilometres south of Voulgaro, the main road towards Elafonisi reaches Topolia, a lovely village clustered with whitewashed houses overhung with plants and vines. Beyond it, the road skirts the edge of the 1.5km-long Topolia Gorge, bending and twisting and affording dramatic views. The gorge ends at tiny Koutsomatados, from where hikers can access the gorge.