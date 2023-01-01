Founded in 1618, Moni Gonias was damaged by the Turks in 1645 but rebuilt in 1662 and extended in the 19th century. The monastery houses a unique collection of icons dating from the 15th to the 19th century in its impressive, well-presented museum. The most valuable icon is that of Agios Nikolaos, painted in 1637 by Palaiokapas. It exemplifies the Cretan school of icon painting that flourished in the 17th century.

The museum also has interesting displays on the history of the monastery and ancient manuscripts, plus there's a small store selling raki and olive oil produced by the monks.

The monastery, which also incorporates Crete’s Theological College, is easy to reach from Kolymbari. Take the beach road north from the town centre for about 500m.