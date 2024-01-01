Greek National Football Museum

This tiny museum might look like a shop, but it's actually crammed with more than 2000 items of soccer memorabilia. Run by Nikos, the passionate president of the Greek Football Supporters Club, it houses signed shirts by legendary players such as David Beckham, Pelé and Zinedine Zidane, as well as the Euro 2004 cup won by Greece.
