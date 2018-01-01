Mountain Villages of Peloponnese , Monasteries and Lousios River Private Day Trip from Athens or Nafplio Including Picnic Lunch

For those seeking to discover real Greece, this off the beaten path tour to the country side of Greece is a must visit and just as beautiful at summertime or winter (our preference)! This can optionally be an ideal 2day/1night tour if you love to meet real Greek life in an amazing landscape & authentic food with the locals. You won't run out of things to do, see, taste! ... see "Additional info"So, meet your private driver/guide for your 8:00 a.m. departure. In a short trip of no more than 2 1/2 hours from Athens or just 1 1/2 hours from Nafplio, we shall reach our destination in this "real Greece" experience. Starting from Athens, we drive towards the Corinth canal and make a quick 10 min stop to see the canal. Starting from Nafplio town we head directly towards the mountainous center of Peloponnese and start our village exploration of mount Mainalo in the region of Arcadia. Not for nothing is the name Arcadia used as a shorthand for bucolic beauty.The main destinations are the awesome villages of Dimitsana & Stemnitsa, a couple of cliff hanging monasteries, Lousios gorge & river, ancient Gortys and the Open Water Power Museum.Dimitsana is one of the most attractive villages in the mountainous Arcadia region. It is set on a double hump overlooking the Lousios river. In this beautiful stone built village, there are six beautiful churches since the Frankish and Norman rule. We shall be visiting the Water-Power Museum containing a reconstructed watermill, tannery and gunpowder mill showing how the basic pre-industrial techniques used water as the main energy source for the production of various products. It is closed on Tuesdays and a few Greek national holidays, so please take into consideration, if this is a must visit for you.Stemnitsa village has a medieval feeling with the stone made houses, cobble-stoned alleys in an amphitheatrical structure. The amazing Prodromou & Emialon monasteries (where u can order your authentic icon!) will be visited and of course Lousios river/gorge and the remainings of ancient Gortys. Monasteries are in the beautiful gorge. One of them requires an easy 15 min hike/walk.The gorge of Lousios is one of the most important and beautiful natural monuments of Peloponnese, ideal for hiking, rafting and kayaking while a drive round will reveal amazing landscapes.You'll enjoy short walks through the narrow stone build roads of the villages.At lunch time, let your driver/guide treat you to some authentic Greek culinary delights in a non touristy location observing the locals in their every day life. An important part of all our tours, as we love authentic food and mixing with the locals and you get a real feeling of the country.At the end of the day, back to your base in Athens or Nafplio via a different route.Do consider the 2day-1night tour (more info included) if you enjoy the countryside and what has to offer.