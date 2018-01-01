Welcome to Nafplio
Nafplio was the first capital of Greece after Independence (between 1833 and 1834) and has been a major port since the Bronze Age. So strategic was its position that it had three fortresses: the massive principal fortress of Palamidi, the smaller Akronafplia, and the diminutive Bourtzi on an islet west of the old town.
The town is an ideal base from which to explore many nearby ancient sites.
Top experiences in Nafplio
3-Day Private Tour of Mycenae, Nafplio, Epidaurus, and Two Greek Islands
>Day 1: Athens–Corinth Canal–Mycenae–Nafplio–EpidaurusAfter an 8am pickup in a private vehicle from your accommodation or port in Athens (or directly from Athens International Airport), set off for the Peloponnese. As you head west from Athens, pause for a quick stop-off at the Corinth Canal before your first main destination: Mycenae, an essential archaeological ruin and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You’ll have ample time to explore, after which it’s on to the seaside village of Nafplio, for a walk in the old town, a visit to the Palamidi Fortress, and a traditional snack, drink, and dessert (not included in itinerary price). After you’ve been fortified, hop back in the vehicle and head to the second UNESCO site of the day: Epidaurus, home of one of the best-preserved open-air theaters from ancient times. After six or seven hours spent exploring, the day winds down with a drive to the town of Ermioni (opposite Hydra island), where you can enjoy dinner at a seaside taverna (own expense). Overnight accommodation is provided by TreeHouse Holiday Homes, and consists of large private apartments all with sea views.It is highly recommended to OPT IN for the full treatment and include a 4th day to expore the mountain villages, monasteries, river of mythical Peloponnese (see Additional Info).>Day 2: Hydra islandStart the day with a breakfast of local produce in your apartment, preferably on the balcony overlooking the sea. Then, head out in the company of your guide for a short tour of the town's sights before hopping aboard a ferry to the island of Hydra, just a 20-minute trip from the mainland. It has always been the hidden destination of many celebrities like Henry Fonda, Elizabeth Tailor, John Lenon, Sophia Loren, Aristotele Onassis, Jacky Kennedy, and most low-profile recent ones! Hydra, is home to a picturesque port, a romantic cosmopolitan town, and other quirky charms (donkeys are the main transport available on the island, for instance). Plenty of time for a relaxed wander and a dip in the sea before returning to your boat. Enjoy dinner where the locals eat out, before an overnight stay at your apartment.>Day 3: Spetses islandThe third day of your itinerary will be devoted to exploring Spetses island which is again an easy 15 minutes boat crossing from the mainland. Upon arrival, enjoy lunch, coffee, and a walk at your leisure; you’ll have until late afternoon to meander its beautiful esplanade, wend your way through its narrow streets, and otherwise soak up the scenery. Board the ferry and meet your guide on the mainland side and head back to Athens in your private vehicle. Enjoy a different return route this time, mostly next to the coastline and via the submersible bridge of the Corinth canal, where you will have a quick stop. The tour concludes when you’re deposited at your original point of departure, with other drop-off locations available too.
Half day tour in Mycenae and Epidaurus from Nafplio
This half-day tour is designed to show you some beautiful aspects of Argolis in the region of Peloponnese. We will visit two of the UNESCO world heritage sites, the famous Mycenae and the Ancient theatre of Epidavros and we enjoy at the same time, the wonderful and picturesque natural scenery of the region.We pick you up from our meeting point and we begin our tour to the majestic historical monuments of Argolis. The first stop on the tour is the famous Mycenae, home of the Mycenaean civilization, where we will visit the famous Cyclopean walls surrounding the triangular acropolis, the Lion Gate which was the symbol of the power of the Mycenaean rulers and the famous vaulted tombs of Atreus and Clytemnestra. The next stop is the Ancient Epidaurus, one of the most known archaeological sites of Greece in all over the world, which is considered to be the birthplace of medicine. We wander in the Ancient Theater, which is the most beautiful and best reserved among all the ancient theatres and we are impressed by its perfect acoustics. Finally we return to Nafplio full of memories and knowledge.
Peloponnese Tour: Corinth Canal, Mycenae, Nafplio, Epidaurus
After pickup at your hotel, cruise ship or Airport by your private & informative tour driver, sit back & relax in one of our new Black Mercedes E Class or AudiA6 models with full leather & Wifi as you set off for the 1-hour drive to your first stop, the impressive Corinth Canal. Located at the narrow, strategic strip of land separating the mainland from the Peloponnese peninsula, the canal was dreamed of during ancient times but was finally finished in 1893. As you cross into the Peloponnese, your route takes you past olive fields and orchards, along the elevated and winding coastal road until you reach the remains of ancient Corinth, one of the richest Greek city-states. Explore its well-preserved streets, markets, and the Temple of Apollo, among many other sites, and visit the museum, if you wish. Next, continue your day trip to Mycenae, home to the citadel of the legendary Agamemnon, leader of the Greeks against the Trojans during the Trojan War. The ‘Mycenaean period,’ from 1600 to 1100 BC, references this ancient city, indicating its importance in Greek civilization. Your visit here provides a connection to development of the later classical period. Pass through the 20-foot-wide (6-meter) city walls, enter the Lion's Gate to Agamemnon's throne room, and explore the administrative and service buildings, tombs, and treasury of Atreus, as well as the on-site museum. Then make the short drive to the historical seaport of Nafplio (or Nafplion), the first capital of Greece with a charming Venetian quarter nestled underneath the dominating hilltop castle of Palamidi. Here you can explore the town's many craft shops and have lunch at one of the seaside cafes or restaurants (own expense). After lunch, take another short drive through olive fields to the UNESCO-listed Sanctuary of Asklepios and first health center of the ancient world. The adjacent Theater of Epidaurus dates from the 4th century BC. A masterpiece of classical Greek architecture it is one of the most visited ancient sites in Greece.Note: Your professional tour driver takes full care of you and provides historical, mythological, ancient, and modern information and context long the route. For expert accompanied guiding inside one or more of the sites visited by a professional licensed archeological guide, this can be provided on request (additional fee).
Mountain Villages of Peloponnese , Monasteries and Lousios River Private Day Trip from Athens or Nafplio Including Picnic Lunch
For those seeking to discover real Greece, this off the beaten path tour to the country side of Greece is a must visit and just as beautiful at summertime or winter (our preference)! This can optionally be an ideal 2day/1night tour if you love to meet real Greek life in an amazing landscape & authentic food with the locals. You won't run out of things to do, see, taste! ... see "Additional info"So, meet your private driver/guide for your 8:00 a.m. departure. In a short trip of no more than 2 1/2 hours from Athens or just 1 1/2 hours from Nafplio, we shall reach our destination in this "real Greece" experience. Starting from Athens, we drive towards the Corinth canal and make a quick 10 min stop to see the canal. Starting from Nafplio town we head directly towards the mountainous center of Peloponnese and start our village exploration of mount Mainalo in the region of Arcadia. Not for nothing is the name Arcadia used as a shorthand for bucolic beauty.The main destinations are the awesome villages of Dimitsana & Stemnitsa, a couple of cliff hanging monasteries, Lousios gorge & river, ancient Gortys and the Open Water Power Museum.Dimitsana is one of the most attractive villages in the mountainous Arcadia region. It is set on a double hump overlooking the Lousios river. In this beautiful stone built village, there are six beautiful churches since the Frankish and Norman rule. We shall be visiting the Water-Power Museum containing a reconstructed watermill, tannery and gunpowder mill showing how the basic pre-industrial techniques used water as the main energy source for the production of various products. It is closed on Tuesdays and a few Greek national holidays, so please take into consideration, if this is a must visit for you.Stemnitsa village has a medieval feeling with the stone made houses, cobble-stoned alleys in an amphitheatrical structure. The amazing Prodromou & Emialon monasteries (where u can order your authentic icon!) will be visited and of course Lousios river/gorge and the remainings of ancient Gortys. Monasteries are in the beautiful gorge. One of them requires an easy 15 min hike/walk.The gorge of Lousios is one of the most important and beautiful natural monuments of Peloponnese, ideal for hiking, rafting and kayaking while a drive round will reveal amazing landscapes.You'll enjoy short walks through the narrow stone build roads of the villages.At lunch time, let your driver/guide treat you to some authentic Greek culinary delights in a non touristy location observing the locals in their every day life. An important part of all our tours, as we love authentic food and mixing with the locals and you get a real feeling of the country.At the end of the day, back to your base in Athens or Nafplio via a different route.Do consider the 2day-1night tour (more info included) if you enjoy the countryside and what has to offer.
Nafplio City Tour
This tour is for you if you are visiting Nafplio for the very first time and want to see as much as possible. Itinerary We start our highlights of Nafplio tour from the lobby of your hotel or from the port. Starting from the Land Gate we enter within the walls of the Old city and we visit among others the Cathedral and the square of Saint Spyridon where murdered the first Governor of Greece. We continue our walk to the Syntagma Square, the heart of the city, and we explore its historic buildings from different periods such as the Archaeological Museum, the Vouleftikon that housed the first parliament of the free Greek state and the Old Mosque. Finally we head to the little peaceful port to explore the Venetian fortress of Mpourtzi, the trademark of the city, built on the island of Agioi Theodoroi. After your visit we head back to the port or hotel.
Private Self-Guided Tour of Mycenae, Nafplio, and Epidaurus including Greek lunch
Enjoy a totally private, flexible, and self-directed experience of some of Greece’s most stunning sights on this full-day tour. Meet your driver in the morning at your Athens accommodation or Piraeus port (if in a cruise ship) or Nafplio port and embark in a comfortable, private brand new vehicle. Groups of one to seven people are welcome to book this thrilling day out.Drive west of Athens, making a quick stop at the historic Corinth Canal before continuing on to Mycenae or first (optionally) visit the archeological site of Ancient Corinth.>> Mycenae is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and home to some of Greece’s most famous ancient ruins. Wander around the archaeological site and accompanying museum. Explore the home of mythical king Agamemnon's kingdom, see the Cyclopean Walls, the Lion’s Gate, the Royal Tombs and the Treasury of Atreus before heading to the beautiful Nafplio town.>> Nafplio town, the first capital of Geece, is famous for its historic architecture. Visit the famous Venetian fortress of Palamidi in Nafplio and optionally, walk down the 999 steps enjoying the most amazing views including panoramic views of Bourtzi islet. Take a walking tour through the beautiful narrow streets of the old Venetian town. Next, let your driver/guide treat you to a sit-down, traditional Greek snack/lunch accompanied by drinks (called "meze" in Greek), coffee and dessert in a non touristy location surrounded by locals. Spoil yourselves with some "very Greek" dishes and that will delight even the locals before returning to your vehicle and making way to Epidaurus ancient theater.>> Epidaurus, another Unesco World Heritage Site, is home to an ancient, beautifully preserved theater still used for plays during the summer months; can sit 18,000 and is extremely popular for both locals and visitors). Discover the landmark at your leisure. It is considered to be the birthplace of Apollo's son Asklepios (a doctor), and thus a famous healing center of the classical world and of course a famous for its acoustics theater.Once you’ve finished your explorations, return to your private vehicle and head back to Athens/Piraeus or Nafplio with a surprise extra free stop (time permitting). Your long day ends when you’re dropped off directly at your destination.