Odyssey Cruises runs boat excursions to this island fortress. Built in 1473, it lies about 600m west of the town's port and has served variously as a pirate deterrent, a home for executioners and a hotel. Note that the battlements are identical in design to Moscow's Kremlin; both were built by 15th-century Venetians. Boats leave from the northeastern end of Akti Miaouli. You can buy tickets from where the boats depart.