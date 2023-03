Whether or not you wish to buy Greece's most popular souvenir item – komboloï (worry beads) – at the gift shop, it's worth popping into the incense-scented museum here to learn what distinguishes the komboloï from prayer beads and why the amber-mastic mix is so special. Among the collection of prayer beads belonging to assorted religions are tiny wooden skulls, and black coral beads inlaid with mother-of-pearl and carved ivory.