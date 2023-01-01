Archaeological Museum

Inside a splendid Venetian building, this museum traces the social development of Argolis, from the hunter-gatherers of the Franchthi Cave to the sophisticated Mycenaean-era civilisations, through beautifully presented archaeological finds from the surrounding area. Exhibits include a Palaeolithic hearth, Geometric-period pottery, a 6th-century-BC amphora that was a prize from the Panathenaic Games, plus – a real highlight – the only existing bronze armour from near Mycenae (3500 years old, with a boar-tusk helmet). Excellent audio guides available in several languages (leave a government-issued ID).