Rising above the old part of town, the Akronafplia fortress is the oldest of Nafplio’s three castles. The lower sections of the walls date back to the Bronze Age, while the most recent were built by the Venetians in the 15th century; the town was restricted to within its walls at the time. There’s a lift up to the hotel complex within the walls from Plateia Politikou Nosokomeiou, but most of the stuff to see is around the eastern end near the car park.