Theatre of Epidavros

Built of limestone, yet one of the best-preserved Ancient Greek structures in existence, this late-4th-century-BC theatre is the undisputed highlight of Epidavros. It's renowned for its amazing acoustics; a coin dropped in the theatre's centre can be heard from the highest seat. The theatre seats up to 14,000 people. Its entrance is flanked by restored pilasters and the foundations of the ancient stage building are beyond the circle. It's now used for performances during the annual Athens & Epidavros Festival.