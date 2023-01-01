Temple of Aphaia

The well-preserved remains of this impressive temple stand proudly on a pine-covered hill with far-reaching views over the Saronic Gulf. Built in 480 BC, it celebrates a local deity of pre-Hellenic times. The temple’s pediments were originally decorated with splendid Trojan War sculptures, most of which were stolen in the 19th century and now decorate Munich’s Glyptothek. Panels throughout the site are also in English.

Aphaia is 10km east of Aegina Town. Infrequent buses to Agia Marina stop here (20 minutes); taxis cost about €12 one way.