A gorgeous pine-tree-lined 3km path runs from the car park next to Arvanitia Beach to the long, sandy Karathona Beach. It's a flat, easy walk, though the beach could be cleaner. Don't feel like walking? Head your car along 25 Martiou east of town. It's 5km from the centre.

At the beach there are places to eat and drink, as well as an operator offering water-skiing, flyboarding and more.