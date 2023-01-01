In a handsome stone building, this collection of paintings, uniforms, sketches, assorted weaponry and photographs traces Greece’s role in various battles, from the War of Greek Independence (1821–32) – a rebellion against the Ottoman Empire – to the Greek-Turkish War, the Balkans Wars and WWII. It is military-run and focuses on the army rather than the suffering of the Peloponnese under the Nazis and the partisan resistance.

There isn't loads of English information, but a lengthy subtitled video gives good insight into Athens under the occupation.