Nafplio’s award-winning museum is a beautifully arranged collection of folk costumes and household items from Nafplio’s 19th- and early-20th-century history. Be wowed by the intricate embroidery of traditional costumes and the heavy silver adornments; admire the turn-of-the-20th-century couture and look out for the cute horse-tricycle. The gift shop sells high-quality local crafts.