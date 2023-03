This small 18th-century church was the site of an assassination of great political significance. On 9 October 1831 Ioannis Kapodistrias, elected the first president of an independent Greece in 1828, was stabbed and shot near the door of the church by Konstantinos and Georgios Mavromichalis, brother and son of the leader of the Maniots. They had had a bitter disagreement with Kapodistrias over the spoils of victory.