Overview

Nafplio is one of Greece’s prettiest and most romantic towns. It occupies a knockout waterside location beneath the towering Palamidi fortress, and is graced with attractive narrow streets, elegant Venetian houses, neoclassical mansions and interesting museums. It’s also chock-full of tavernas, posh boutiques and comfortable hotels and guesthouses. Because it's a popular destination for locals from Athens, it fills up on weekends and gets overcrowded in high season.