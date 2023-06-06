Shop
Nafplio is one of Greece’s prettiest and most romantic towns. It occupies a knockout waterside location beneath the towering Palamidi fortress, and is graced with attractive narrow streets, elegant Venetian houses, neoclassical mansions and interesting museums. It’s also chock-full of tavernas, posh boutiques and comfortable hotels and guesthouses. Because it's a popular destination for locals from Athens, it fills up on weekends and gets overcrowded in high season.
Inside a splendid Venetian building, this museum traces the social development of Argolis, from the hunter-gatherers of the Franchthi Cave to the…
This vast, spectacular citadel, reachable either by steep ascent on foot or a short drive, stands on a 216m-high outcrop of rock that gives all…
In a handsome stone building, this collection of paintings, uniforms, sketches, assorted weaponry and photographs traces Greece’s role in various battles,…
Rising above the old part of town, the Akronafplia fortress is the oldest of Nafplio’s three castles. The lower sections of the walls date back to the…
Whether or not you wish to buy Greece's most popular souvenir item – komboloï (worry beads) – at the gift shop, it's worth popping into the incense…
Odyssey Cruises runs boat excursions to this island fortress. Built in 1473, it lies about 600m west of the town's port and has served variously as a…
This small 18th-century church was the site of an assassination of great political significance. On 9 October 1831 Ioannis Kapodistrias, elected the first…
National Gallery – Nafplio Annex
This arm of the Athens National Gallery is housed in a stunningly restored neoclassical building (don't be deterred; the front door looks to be closed)…
