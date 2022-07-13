Basking between the commanding bastions of its 16th-century fortress and the glittering azure waters of the Mediterranean, Rethymno is one of Crete’s most enchanting settlements. Its Venetian-Ottoman quarter is a lyrical maze of lanes draped in floral canopies and punctuated with graceful wood-balconied houses, ornate monuments and the occasional minaret.

Crete's third-largest centre has lively nightlife thanks to its sizable student population, some excellent restaurants and a worthwhile sandy beach right in town. The busier beaches, with their requisite resorts, line up along a nearly uninterrupted stretch all the way to Panormo, some 22km away.