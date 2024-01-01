Another vestige of Venetian rule is this small fountain where water spouts from three lions’ heads into three basins flanked by Corinthian columns. Above the central basin you can make out the Rimondi family crest. It was built in 1626 by city rector Alvise Rimondi. Located off Paleologou.
Rimondi Fountain
Rethymno
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
