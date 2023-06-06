Rethymno

A fishing boat floating opposite the Rethymno water front. Rethymno, Crete, Greece

Basking between the commanding bastions of its 16th-century fortress and the glittering azure waters of the Mediterranean, Rethymno is one of Crete’s most enchanting settlements. Its Venetian-Ottoman quarter is a lyrical maze of lanes draped in floral canopies and punctuated with graceful wood-balconied houses, ornate monuments and the occasional minaret.

  • Archaeological Museum of Rethymno

    Archaeological Museum of Rethymno

    Rethymno

    Set inside the atmospheric Venetian-built Church of St Francis, this well-curated museum features a stunning collection of well-preserved relics unearthed…

  • Venetian fortress Fortezza in Rethymno on Crete, Greece; Shutterstock ID 436424554; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digitl; full: POI 436424554

    Fortezza

    Rethymno

    Looming over Rethymno, the star-shaped Venetian fortress cuts an imposing figure with its massive walls and bastions but was nevertheless unable to stave…

  • Night-life: Fishing boats moored in the harbour, while people eat out along the waterfront - Rethymno, Rethymno Province, Crete

    Venetian Harbour

    Rethymno

    Rethymno’s compact historic harbour is chock-a-block with tourist-geared fish tavernas and cafes. For a more atmospheric perspective, walk along the…

  • Agios Spyridon Church

    Agios Spyridon Church

    Rethymno

    Built right into the cliff beneath the Venetian fortress, tiny Agios Spyridon has enough atmosphere to fill a cathedral. This Byzantine chapel is filled…

  • Paleontological Museum

    Paleontological Museum

    Rethymno

    The highlight of this dusty old museum are the displays of fossilised tusks and bones from the dwarf Cretan elephant and pygmy hippopotamus. Both were…

  • Museum of Contemporary Art

    Museum of Contemporary Art

    Rethymno

    The cornerstone of the permanent collection of this well-curated modern-art museum, founded in 1992, is the oils, drawings and watercolours of local lad…

  • Loggia

    Loggia

    Rethymno

    This nicely restored 16th-century landmark originally served as a meeting house for Venetian nobility to discuss politics and money, and morphed into a…

  • Rimondi Fountain

    Rimondi Fountain

    Rethymno

    Another vestige of Venetian rule is this small fountain where water spouts from three lions’ heads into three basins flanked by Corinthian columns. Above…

